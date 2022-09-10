Sheffield United fans react as Rotherham United derby postponed following Queen's death

With their side’s derby against Rotherham United amongst the games to be called off, Sheffield United fans were particularly vocal about why their sport was being treated differently to others and whether a tribute to the Queen before kick-off at a packed Bramall Lane would have been more respectful than cancelling games.

Here’s how a selection of supporters reacted to the decision on social media …

@Ste15375723Mark: Those decisions were made not by royalty, not by the government. But by the football leagues. Damned if they do, Damned if they don’t

Sign up to our Sheffield United newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

@carlharper228: I’d have thought fans getting together to celebrate the passing of the Queen together flags and national anthem would be a better mark of respect? I guess it’s just easier to say call them off

@blade_joel: Bad decision by all. Imagine the scenes of football fans all over the country singing the national anthem at 3pm Saturday. I just don’t get what it’s proving?

@bladedave1889: My own opinion but glad this has happened, but understand the point of view that respect could have been shown if it had gone ahead.

Sheffield United and Wednesday players line up for a minute's silence ahead of a derby game: James Wilson/Sportimage

@SheffPBV: When did the British people lose their sense of dignity and respect. We have lost our head of state, the majority of us have never known any other head of state. Grow up boys, the football can wait for another day.

@Annies_song_: Class

@Spindles72: I would have thought a full house at Bramall Lane with a minutes silence before kick off then a rapturous applause on the 70th minute would have been a far better way to show our respects.

@malky1960: All sports, concerts etc should be off until after the funeral ... it's not about being a Royalist, it's about respect.

@JoeSYblade: Instead of being at the Lane half cut, 3-0 up 20 minutes, in I'm sat watching baby TV with a cuppa tea and chocolate bourbon …

@Hallowes_Blade: It’s a crying shame the two biggest clubs in South Yorkshire couldn’t play