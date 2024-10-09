Sheffield United fans pay tribute to 'Starman' George Baldock after tragic death

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Sheffield United fans have been paying their respects to their ‘Starman’ George Baldock, aged 31

Sheffield United fans have been left in a state of shock following the tragic news that George Baldock has died at the age of 31.

Baldock made 219 appearances for the Blades before leaving South Yorkshire for Greek side Panathinaikos in the summer. He made four appearances for his new club.

News broke on Wednesday night that the full back had been found dead in the simming pool of his home in Greece.

Baldock was a hugely popular figure at United with team mates and fans with his combative style making him a darling of the Bramall Lane crowd.

The news has hit supporters hard with many of them paying respects on social media.

Here are just some of the tributes that have been paid by Blades fans after hearing the awful news.

@CallumCheswick: Struggling to comprehend the reports about George Baldock tonight. Committed, aggressive, courageous, talented and passionate. Those traits usually go down well at #sufc and Baldock embodied every single one. There’s a Starman, running down the right

@The_Bladesman: Just been sat watching the George Baldock news unfold. Speechless. Heartbroken. A fantastic footballer and a brilliant man who understood what it meant to be a Blade. A Sheffield United legend and a hero to a generation of Blades. RIP starman.

@thatdbemethatd: Such sad news. Fly high star man. A blades legend. RIP Mr Baldock - one of the centurions.

@breatheblades: Rest in peace George Baldock Played for the badge and gave it his all every game Our thoughts are with your family and close ones

@NotoriousSzin: I'm absolutely lost for words. Baldock would make my lifetime XI without a doubt. One of the most naturally gifted players I've ever had the fortune to witness.

@NicolaColton16: Awful news about our starman George Baldock, summed up everything it means to be a Blade. Horrific for his family

David L. Fairey: Just heard and I'm truly shocked.Only 31.A Blade forever in our hearts.God bless you.Thanks for the memories.

Adam Joseph Kelly: Devastating news. What a player he was. Thoughts and prayers to his family and friends. RIP George. Once a blade always a blade

Nicola Hodgkiss: What?! This is awful. RIP gorgeous george. You were a huge part of sheffield united over the last years and we were sorry to see you go may love and strength be with your family x