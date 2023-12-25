These familiar faces all harbour a love for Sheffield United for one reason or another.

A return to the Premier League was never going to be an easy task for Sheffield United but Blades supporters might not have imagined it would be quite so tricky as it has turned out to be.

There's still a long way to go this season with plenty of time for Chris Wilder to inspire a survival fight and he'll be backed by the Sheffield United faithful, whose support has remained ardent even in the tough times.

This Christmas Day, The Star looks at 15 of the club's most famous fans ranked by social media following including stars of screen and sport - some names enjoyed their heyday before the social media boom, hence why your nan my have a more popular Instagram profile.

1 . Anna Walker - TV presenter Instagram followers - 249 Photo: Getty Images Photo Sales