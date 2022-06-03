Sheffield United are heading into the summer transfer window still awaiting clarity on the prospective takeover by American businessman Henry Mauriss.
Despite the uncertainty surrounding the deal, Blades manager Paul Heckingbottom has been told there will be funds available to add to his squad as they look to bounce back from missing out on an immediate return to the Premier League.
Speaking to Yorkshire Live, Blades CEO Stephen Bettis said: “We sit down within reason and say the budget’s X but you never know what’s going to happen.
“If we get an offer for a player which is too good to turn down that changes things because you’ve got to buy a new player for that position and maybe there’s some extra money then for other positions.”
Heckingbottom has identified several targets and is believed to be in talks with a number of possible additions - but he will face Premier League competition for one defender that showed promise in League One last season.
The Star takes a look at the latest transfer speculation surrounding the Blades and their Championship rivals.