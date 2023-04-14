With Wes Foderingham suspended and Jordan Amissah on loan at Burton Albion, tomorrow afternoon’s game against Cardiff City promises to be a memorable occasion for one of Sheffield United's young goalkeepers.

Although Wales international Adam Davies is certain to start between the posts as his team mate begins a two match ban, Paul Heckingbottom and his coaching staff summoned development players Marcus Dewhurst and Luke Faxon to a senior training session ahead of the meeting with Sabri Lamouchi’s side.

Amissah, who came on for the final 12 minutes of August’s draw with Luton Town when Foderingham was unable to complete the game, would ordinarily have provided cover for Davies during what is a pivotal match at both ends of the Championship table. But with the German later moving to the Pirelli Stadium in order to further his education, Dewhurst or Faxon could now be set to be named on the bench for both the visit of Cardiff and also Tuesday’s clash with Bristol City.

Adam Davies of Sheffield United (right) with Wes Foderingham: Simon Bellis / Sportimage

Revealing academy coach George Willis has also been drafted in to help the duo prepare, Heckingbottom told The Star: “George was up from there with Dukey (first team coach Matt Duke), Wes, Marcus, Faxo and Davo. It’s a common thing. Goalkeepers are a special bunch and they often work together, they push each other on.”

“We don’t like anyone being comfortable about (knowing they will be) playing every week,” the United manager added. “Wes has always had Davo breathing down his neck and they always rely on each other.”

Although Heckingbottom remained coy when asked if he will include either Dewhurst or Faxon in his second-placed squad’s plans, it would be a major surprise if he names a bench composed solely of outfield players with the season at such a pivotal stage. United are five points clear of Luton in third with only six league outings remaining on their schedule this term.

Marcus Dewhurst during a Sheffield United training dession: Simon Bellis/Sportimage

“Jordan wasn’t a senior lad and he got his moment, because he was performing really well,” said Heckingbottom. “That is what a squad is for. We’ve had so many young lads making their debuts and that’s how people like Iliman (Ndiaye) and Rhys (Norrington-Davies) came through and got in.”

