The Blades will hope to secure promotion into the Premier League over the next fortnight - but that has not stopped their planning for the summer transfer window.

Sheffield United will hope to move a step closer towards a return to the Premier League when they look to overturn a first-leg deficit in their play-off semi-final against Nottingham Forest.

Goals from Jack Colback and Brennan Johnson put Forest in control of Saturday’s first meeting of the two sides but a late Sander Berge strike gave the Blades some hope of mounting a comeback at the City Ground on Tuesday night.

Despite not knowing what division they will compete in next season, plans for the summer transfer window are already well underway at Bramall Lane.

Some big decisions lie await for Blades boss Paul Heckingbottom and they will be made as soon as his side’s play-off bid is completed.

One Premier League defender has already been linked with a move to Bramall Lane after impressing during a loan spell in the Championship this season.

The Star takes a look at the latest transfer speculation involving the Blades and their current Championship rivals.

1. Baggies defender ends speculation with new deal West Bromwich Albion defender Semi Ajayi has ended speculation over his future by penning a contract extension keeping him at the Hawthorns until the summer of 2025 (BBC Sport) Photo: PA Photo Sales

2. Sky Blues striker in demand Coventry City striker Viktor Gyokeres has admitted there is “a lot of interest” from clubs wanting to sign him this summer (Coventry Live) Photo: Getty Images Photo Sales

3. Premier League interest in Forest defender Nottingham Forest defender Joe Worrall is attracting interest from East Midlands rivals Leicester City (The Sun) Photo: Getty Images Photo Sales

4. Championship rivals eye Blackburn Rovers captain Blackburn Rovers captain Darragh Lenihan is being eyed by Championship rivals Middlesbrough and West Brom as he approaches the final weeks of his contract (Lancashire Live) Photo: Nigel Roddis Photo Sales