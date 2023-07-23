The Blades have been linked with a Chelsea youngster as one former trialist is handed an opportunity by a Championship club.

Sheffield United are reportedly keen on a move for one of Chelsea’s brightest prospects as Paul Heckingbottom looks to secure his fourth new signing of the summer.

The Blades manager has already been active in the summer transfer window after completing a loan deal for Troyes defender Yasser Larouci and permanent moves for Brondby midfielder Anis Slimane and Hacken striker Benie Traore.

Sheffield United manager Paul Heckingbottom, who has beaten off interest from Celtic and Rangers to sign Ivory Coast striker Benie Traore.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Further new signings are believed to be on the agenda ahead of the Blades return to the Premier League and the Evening Standard have claimed Heckingbottom is keen on securing the services of Chelsea defender Alfie Gilchrist. The Blues Under-21s captain is currently in the United States with Mauricio Pochettino’s senior squad and has reportedly been offered a new deal at Stamford Bridge.

However, there is also a suggestion Gilchrist could be handed an opportunity to gain first-team experience away from West London as Chelsea consider loaning out their young prospect. What that would mean for the Blades interest remains to be seen as it is suggested Heckingbottom is keen on a permanent move for the 19-year-old centre-back.

Former Blades trialist handed opportunity at Sunderland

Former Chelsea winger Silko Thomas is on trial at Championship club Sunderland after spending time with Sheffield United.

Silko Thomas of Chelsea was wanted by Sheffield United in January: Jonathan Moscrop / Sportimage

The 19-year-old is currently without a club after leaving the Premier League giants at the end of last season and was on trial with the Blades earlier in the year. However, when no deal was forthcoming, the youngster looked for options elsewhere and that has led him to spending time looking to earn a contract with Sunderland.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad