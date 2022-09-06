Lowe limped-out of Sunday’s win over Hull City at the MKM Stadium, with Paul Heckingbottom later suggesting the 25-year-old could be set for a lengthy period on the sidelines.

Although the United manager refused to put a timescale on when he will return to action, insisting it would be pointless to make any predictions until he has been properly assessed, Lowe has now been examined by Bramall Lane’s medical department.

Max Lowe of Sheffield United trudges off at Hull City: Simon Bellis / Sportimage

Heckingbottom is scheduled to speak with journalists at the Randox Health Academy following his team’s penultimate training session ahead of their meeting with Paul Warne’s men

Depending upon the seriousness of the damage Lowe suffered, he could be unavailable for selection for anywhere between a fortnight and two months according to former professionals who have suffered similar issues.

Losing Lowe, who after overcoming a difficult start to the campaign had been in fine form of late, will be a major disappointment for United. However, the former Derby County wing-back's absence also threatens to complicate Warne’s preparations for a fixture which pits first versus 13th in the Championship table.

With a number of left-footed players already on the treatment table, United could either unveil a change of formation for the South Yorkshire derby or ask Anel Ahmedhodzic to switch flanks in order to accommodate Chris Basham.

Sheffield United manager Paul Heckingbottom: Nigel French/PA Wire.