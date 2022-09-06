Sheffield United: Extent of defender's injury set to be revealed
Sheffield United are expected to reveal the extent of Max Lowe's hamstring injury within the next 48 hours, as they prepare to be without the defender for this weekend’s game against Rotherham.
Lowe limped-out of Sunday’s win over Hull City at the MKM Stadium, with Paul Heckingbottom later suggesting the 25-year-old could be set for a lengthy period on the sidelines.
Although the United manager refused to put a timescale on when he will return to action, insisting it would be pointless to make any predictions until he has been properly assessed, Lowe has now been examined by Bramall Lane’s medical department.
Heckingbottom is scheduled to speak with journalists at the Randox Health Academy following his team’s penultimate training session ahead of their meeting with Paul Warne’s men
Depending upon the seriousness of the damage Lowe suffered, he could be unavailable for selection for anywhere between a fortnight and two months according to former professionals who have suffered similar issues.
Losing Lowe, who after overcoming a difficult start to the campaign had been in fine form of late, will be a major disappointment for United. However, the former Derby County wing-back's absence also threatens to complicate Warne’s preparations for a fixture which pits first versus 13th in the Championship table.
With a number of left-footed players already on the treatment table, United could either unveil a change of formation for the South Yorkshire derby or ask Anel Ahmedhodzic to switch flanks in order to accommodate Chris Basham.
“We’ve got a way of playing,” Heckingbottom said. “But we don’t always have to pay it the same way, we’ve got options.”