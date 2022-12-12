Sheffield United have extended Sydie Peck’s loan spell at Oldham Athletic by a further month after being impressed with the former Arsenal youngster’s progress with the National League club.

The 18-year-old initially linked up with former Blades David Unsworth and John Ebbrell at Oldham during the World Cup break and has made five appearances for the Latics so far as they look to stay up.

Their hopes were boosted by a nervy 3-2 win over fellow strugglers Torquay at the weekend, with the visitors twice pegging back Unsworth’s side before Timmy Abraham netted what proved to be the winner.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Boss Unsworth, who helped United into the Premier League back in 2005/06 before moving to Wigan and scoring the penalty that eventually sent the Blades down a season later, has declared himself happy with Peck’s performances for his side so far, saying recently that the former Arsenal trainee “will just get better and better and better. He's going to be a top class footballer."

Before kick-off Oldham confirmed Peck’s stay had been extended by a further month, a continuation of United’s policy of getting their young players out on loan and experiencing men’s football. Peck’s United teammates Kyron Gordon, Zak Brunt and George Broadbent are all at Boreham Wood, while Joe Starbuck is at Kidderminster.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Further up the football pyramid, midfielder Harrison Neal joined Barrow in League Two on loan earlier in the summer while Will Osula is working under Paul Warne at League One giants Derby County, recently playing against Liverpool in the FA Cup.

Advertisement Hide Ad