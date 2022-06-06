The 24-year-old, who moved to Bournemouth from the Blades in what was a club-record sale at the time in 2018, was diagnosed in October but announced recently that he had received the all-clear.

Although it is not yet clear when Brooks will return to action, the news was received with an outpouring of support and relief in South Yorkshire where he remains a popular man following some impressive performances in his relatively short United career.

Sign up to our Sheffield United newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“I’m feeling good,” Brooks admitted. Day-to-day-wise, it’s getting back to normality I think. It’s quite a surreal feeling to get the all-clear.

“But it’s quite weird to think only six, eight weeks ago I was on treatment cycles and stuff like that – how quickly it can turn around.”

Speaking to Sky Sports, Brooks admitted it was “miles worse” being forced to watch crucial games for club and country rather than playing. Bournemouth won promotion back to the Premier League last season, while Wales qualified for the World Cup by beating Ukraine in a play-off over the weekend.

“When you get on the pitch and you are just playing football, it’s quite natural,” Brooks added.

David Brooks celebrates a goal against Leeds United during his time at Sheffield United: Simon Bellis/Sportimage

“When you are in the stands watching and you can’t really affect the game or anything like that. I know it’s tough.”

If he is selected for the World Cup, Brooks will join a growing band of Wales players and staff members with Blades connections in Qatar. Manager Rob Page is a fellow former Blade who still lives in Sheffield, while ex-assistant manager Alan Knill is part of Page’s staff.

Current Blade Rhys Norrington-Davies is a member of the squad, as are former United players Ethan Ampadu and Adam Davies, while United masseur Chris Senior also works with the Wales national team.

Boss Page revealed recently he has already spoken with Brooks about regaining his place in the Wales squad.

"Even months ago when he was diagnosed, the bigger picture was, all being well, to do this and his doctor was top class with it all,” Page said.

"We spoke to the specialists involved and they told us what the pattern has been with recent cases.