Rob Page’s team will reach this year’s finals in Qatar if they beat either Scotland or Ukraine on June 5th, meaning the Bramall Lane duo are potentially only 90 minutes away from appearing in the greatest footballing show on earth.

Norrington-Davies and Davies, who is scheduled to hold talks about agreeing a new contract with Paul Heckingbottom’s side shortly, are also included in Page’s plans for the Nations League games against Poland, Belgium and Holland.

Rhys Norrington-Davies has been called up by Wales: Cameron Smith/Getty Images

A former United defender, Page remains a regular visitor to Bramall Lane. He has also selected Nottingham Forest’s Brennan Johnson, who scored twice for Steve Cooper’s team during their Championship play-off semi-final with United. He was also on target when the tie, which finished 3-3 on aggregate, was decided by penalty kicks.

Davies joins fellow goalkeepers Wayne Hennessey of Burnley and Leicester’s City’s Danny Ward in Wales’ 27 string party. Norrington-Davies is one of seven defenders, who also include Ben Davies and Joe Rodon of Tottenham Hotspur, AFC Bournemouth’s Chris Mepham and Neco Williams of Liverpool. Former United loanee Ethan Ampadu is among Page’s midfield options. He has spent the campaign with Venezia, after returning to Chelsea following United's relegation from the Premier League a year ago.

The clash with Scotland or Ukraine is set to be staged at Cardiff City Stadium. First, Wales face Poland on June 1 with the clashes against Belgium (11) and Holland (8/14) taking place after.