In a sign they believe he is unlikely to remain at Bramall Lane beyond the terms of his contract, The Star understands that Sheffield United have no plans to try and extend Sander Berge’s contract.

Although the midfielder is believed to be content to fulfil his obligations to Paul Heckingbottom’s team, after helping them reach the Premier League last season, sources at the club have indicated there are no talks scheduled to take place between representatives of the player and negotiators acting on behalf of its board.

That suggests, following an exploratory round of discussions earlier this year, that United have concluded Berge would prefer to consider his options as a free agent next summer rather than enter into a fresh agreement possibly containing a release clause.

Although he would rather not see the Norway international depart for nothing, Heckingbottom is thought to be comfortable with the situation after publicly stating it would be a mistake to sell on the eve of the new top-flight campaign. Equally, after spending two years in the Championship, Berge is thought to have reassured coaching staff that he remains committed to helping United try and establish themselves at the highest level before considering his next step.

“You want to try and build,” Heckingbottom said, before hearing owner Prince Abdullah bin Musa’ad bin Abdulaziz Al Saud insist he is ready to resist bids for Berge and Senegal’s Iliman Ndiaye. “If these lads were on the market now then we wouldn’t be able to bring them in because of what they’d cost. So why would I want to lose them? Particularly now.”

Sander Berge's medium term future is in doubt at Sheffield United: Andrew Yates / Sportimage

Despite Prince Abdullah’s statement, delivered during an interview with United’s in-house media channel, Heckingbottom has learnt that an intermediary has been actively trying to gauge interest in Berge among fellow PL members. As this outlet first revealed, West Ham were contacted by someone seeking to ascertain if they would be minded to submit a bid before next month’s return to competitive action.

Chelsea and Newcastle have previously both made approaches for Berge, with the latter making any enquiry whilst United were still operating under a transfer embargo. However, they are now pursuing other alternatives, with Sandro Tonali recently completing a switch from Milan to St James’ Park.

Heckingbottom’s relationship with Berge, which one former colleague yesterday described as “excellent”, means the former Barnsley, Leeds and Hibernian chief is phlegmatic about the approach to David Moyes’ employers. However, even though it was not made by Berge’s own advisor, that fact it occurred in the first place serves to remind United’s financial health remains delicate despite their exploits last season.

Paul Heckingbottom wants Sander Berge to remain at Sheffield United next season: Paul Thomas / Sportimage

Accounts covering the 2021/22 campaign, published earlier this week, confirm that United would have been facing some tough decisions had Heckingbottom and his squad not taken them up.

Some of the liabilities they were carrying relating to previous purchases have since been settled, as part of the steps which were taken to lift the ban on new signings. But brokering a compromise with at least one of the clubs United owed money to came at a price, with the team, thought to be Liverpool, securing a potential rights agreement on a member of Heckingbottom’s starting eleven. That is likely to be either Berge of Ndiaye, whose deal also expires in 12 month’s time.