Sheffield United discover the compelling case to sign Newcastle defender on a permanent basis

Ciaran Clark doesn’t know if tomorrow’s game at Birmingham City will be the final time he wears Sheffield United’s kit. Or if he does, as what has been another memorable season for the visitors draws to a close, he certainly isn’t telling; insisting that ensuring a campaign which has seen them win promotion from the Championship and reach the semi-finals of the FA Cup ends on another high note is the only thing on his mind.

But should the centre-half wave goodbye to Bramall Lane forever at the end of what has been a sometimes frustrating spell on loan, both United and South Yorkshire have made an indelible impression on his mind.

“It’s a great club and a great city too,” Clark tells The Star, as he begins to chart the journey he has been on for the past nine months. “It’s got some lovely little coffee shops and a really good feeling to it. I’ve tried to get around as much as I can, just to try and find out about my surroundings. We do a fair bit together and, for me personally, that’s what makes this the place it is. The lads and the people.”

With his contract at Newcastle also about to expire, spending long periods confined to the treatment room wasn’t what Clark had in mind when he first reported for duty with Paul Heckingbottom’s squad way back in August. Nevertheless, despite making only 11 appearances for United since leaving St James’ Park, the case to sign the Republic of Ireland international is still compelling. He is experienced, proven at Premier League level, eminently capable when fit and, given the pressure on United’s budget following a series of issues behind the scenes, cheap. Crucially, as United attempt to establish themselves at the highest level, Clark knows what it takes to achieve survival. Previously of Aston Villa, where he spent eight seasons after first turning professional, St James’ Park was a Championship stadium when Newcastle came calling. Eight years later, after going up at the first attempt, they are now destined to qualify for the Champions League.

“You get used to the pressure, the different types,” Clark admits. “Back then, it was like a cup final for every team Newcastle played and that brought its own type of challenges. They were all desperate to beat you and you could tell that out there on the pitch. This time around, here, there’s been pressure too. But it’s felt a little bit different, because after making a really good start and then getting right up there at the top of the table, you know everyone around you is chasing you. It’s similar in one sense but also brings a different kind of test. You’ve got to have that strength of character to go out there and not be too conservative. We’ve always prepared the best that we can.”

Although injuries have limited Clark’s outings in a United jersey, so too has the form of Jack Robinson. Heckingbottom believes the presence of a player who brings genuine competition goes a long way towards explaining Robinson’s recent growth in stature. With the pair both approaching the end of their agreements, United’s coaching staff will be keen not to lose both; particularly given the wealth of knowledge they provide during the tactical briefings and discussions which have shaped the campaign.

Ciaran Clark is approaching the end of his loan with Sheffield United: George Wood/Getty Images

“We go through all aspects of the game in really fine detail,” Clark explains, outlining how Heckingbottom’s approach differs to those employed by some of the other managers he has worked under including Gerard Houllier, Steve Bruce, Rafael Benitez and Eddie Howe. “But the gaffer also wants to know what we think, that’s really encouraged. Obviously he sets the framework and makes the big decisions, the final ones. But if one of the lads comes up with an idea, then he’ll really consider it. I think that’s really good because it means everyone is really invested in the whole process. He wants us to help overcome some of the problems we know we’re going to face.”

“Everything he does, and the same goes for the staff, it’s presented in a way that’s really simple and enjoyable to understand,” Clark continues. “Set-pieces are a big thing but it’s all condensed down to the things we really need. I know they spend hours and hours going through clips but anything that isn’t relevant just gets stripped out. There’s so many different styles in this division and you’ve got to know the strengths and the weaknesses of each one. What that means is, we’ve always known how to break them down without changing what we do, how we want to play.”

As well as the ability to distil often complex information into easily digestible chunks, Clark also cites the environment United have cultivated behind the scenes as a factor behind their successes this term.

Sheffield United's coaching staff including (from left to right) Stuart McCall, Jack Lester, Paul Heckingbottom and Matt Duke have made a big impression on Ciaran Clark: Simon Bellis / Sportimage

As well as making sure of second place with three matches to spare, United also qualified for the semi-finals of the FA Cup where they were beaten by Manchester City at Wembley.

“It’s been a real team and squad effort this season,” Clark insists. “The whole attitude, and this has really come through, is that we’re here to do a job for the whole group. There isn’t anyone who plays for themselves, even though there are some lads here who have got unbelievable futures ahead of them. Everyone knows their role in the team and they are happy to follow that through.”