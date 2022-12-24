Ciaran Clark is prepared to sacrifice spending Christmas with his family in order to help Sheffield United’s promotion push.

Paul Heckingbottom confirmed United’s first team squad will not be required to report for duty at the Randox Health Academy ahead on the eve of Boxing Day’s game against Coventry City.

But having moved to South Yorkshire on loan from Newcastle, Clark told The Star: “I am based here but my family hasn’t moved. I might stay, have a bit of ‘me time’ and focus totally on getting ready for the game. We’ll see. I’ve been there and done it before. With experience, you just learn to deal with the situation.”

Aged 33, Clark has started both of United’s last two outings, helping them beat both Huddersfield Town and Wigan Athletic. Capped 36 times by the Republic of Ireland, his knowledge could prove crucial during the second half of the campaign as Heckingbottom’s side, ranked second in the table, attempt to regain top-flight status having been relegated from the Premier League two seasons ago.

Downplaying the sacrifices footballers make over the festive period, when the fixture schedule often keeps them away from home, Clark said: “It depends on where you are from really, where you are living and what time off you might have. It’s a day when you can have a bit of time off but you deal with it. We’ve got great jobs and when you stop playing football, that’s when you can really enjoy it. There’s plenty of time for that.”

Ciaran Clark (centre) trains with Sheffield United ahead of their game against Coventry City: Lexy Ilsley/Sportimage

