Sheffield United bonus payment situation explained after ‘deferred’ media reports

Sheffield United have maintained that their players will receive their promotion bonus payments as agreed in their contracts, after a national media report suggested that the Blades have “deferred” the sums amid cashflow issues.

The Daily Mail reported today that United’s players “have now been left waiting for their promotion bonuses, which several of their representatives claim they were due last month.” The report claims that the sums range from £250,000 to £400,000 per player, depending on the number of appearances they made during United’s promotion back to the Premier League - figures that could not be verified as they form part of confidential contract information.

The Star understands that the promotion bonuses were always due to be paid in September, in line with players’ contracts, and as such have not been deferred. United’s previous financial issues have been well-documented, leading to a transfer embargo and the club taking the decision to delay paying suppliers last season, amid ongoing takeover talk. Prince Abdullah, the current owner, is keen to retain a stake in United when a change of power takes place at Bramall Lane.