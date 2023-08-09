News you can trust since 1887
BREAKING
Sandra Bullock's longtime partner dead at 57 after secret ALS battle
“Hugely disappointed” boss breaks silence over Berge Burnley transfer
Massive manhunt underway after driver stabbed near play centre
British Museum stabbing: Man injured and another arrested
Simon Jordan reveals prostate cancer diagnosis in powerful message
DJ Casper - creator of 2000s dance classic Cha Cha Slide - dead at 58

Sheffield United bonus payment situation explained after ‘deferred’ media reports

National report suggests United have ‘deferred’ promotion bonus payments

Danny Hall
By Danny Hall
Published 9th Aug 2023, 12:21 BST

Sheffield United have maintained that their players will receive their promotion bonus payments as agreed in their contracts, after a national media report suggested that the Blades have “deferred” the sums amid cashflow issues.

“Hugely disappointed” boss breaks silence over Berge Burnley transfer

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The Daily Mail reported today that United’s players “have now been left waiting for their promotion bonuses, which several of their representatives claim they were due last month.” The report claims that the sums range from £250,000 to £400,000 per player, depending on the number of appearances they made during United’s promotion back to the Premier League - figures that could not be verified as they form part of confidential contract information.

The Star understands that the promotion bonuses were always due to be paid in September, in line with players’ contracts, and as such have not been deferred. United’s previous financial issues have been well-documented, leading to a transfer embargo and the club taking the decision to delay paying suppliers last season, amid ongoing takeover talk. Prince Abdullah, the current owner, is keen to retain a stake in United when a change of power takes place at Bramall Lane.

United have received their first chunk of Premier League cash earlier this summer, alleviating any major worries about the immediate cashflow situation at the club, and have also recouped millions from the sale of Iliman Ndiaye - soon to be topped up by Sander Berge’s departure to Burnley.

Related topics:Premier League