The Bosnia and Herzegovina centre-half, who is expected to make his ninth appearance for Paul Heckingbottom’s side during tomorrow’s game against Rotherham, has scored three goals and won several man of the match awards since completing a £3m transfer from Malmo.

Those displays have been rewarded by a place on the six man shortlist compiled by the Professional Footballers’ Association and sponsors Vertu Motors. Supporters can now vote to decide who receives the award for August.

Anel Ahmedhodzic has impressed both in defence and attack for Sheffield United: Simon Bellis / Sportimage

With United excelling at both ends of the pitch during their climb to the top of the table, a spokesperson for the selection panel said: “Anel Ahmedhodzic has been in fine form…for his new team, keeping three clean sheets and scoring three goals to help The Blades lead the Championship after eight games.”

Josh Sargent of Norwich City, Queens Park Rangers’ Ilias Chair, Ross Stewart of Sunderland, Burnley’s Josh Brownhill and Oscar Estupinan, who featured for Hull City when they were beaten by United at the MM Stadium last weekend, have also seen their names put forward.

“Estupinan has begun life in Hull City colours in excellent fashion, scoring seven goals in as many games in August with fellow nominees Stewart and Sargent close behind, scoring five and four goals respectively,” the spokesperson continued. “Midfielders Chair and Brownhill helped their clubs get off to promising starts under new management. The pair contributed to a total of 11 goals for their respective sides.”