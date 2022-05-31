Sheffield United: Defender under pressure for his place ahead of country's Nations League games

Stevens joins clubmate John Egan and former Blades Conor Hourihane, Scott Hogan and Callum Robinson in Stephen Kenny’s 27-man Nations League squad, which faces four games in three days against Armenia, Scotland and two games against Ukraine.

A number of new faces have been called up to the Irish squad but some experienced names will also travel – including Stevens, who has shaken off the injury that kept him out of the play-off second-leg against Nottingham Forest to join up with his international teammates.

Sign up to our Sheffield United newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Asked if he felt under pressure for his place, Stevens said: “You always do. There’s always someone younger, quicker, stronger, better than you coming up so it keeps you on your toes.

“It’s competition for places. It brings the best out of you and that’s what the manager wants, he wants them headaches.”

“There’s always been fresh faces coming in and we have added three or four over the last two camps,” the defender added.

“They have added so much, going from today’s session there’s a lot of positivity there. They are adding a lot of quality and it’s going to be a really strong squad over the summer.”

Enda Stevens has been called up by the Republic of Ireland: Darren Staples / Sportimage

Stevens returns to an Irish squad for the first time since last November, having missed the March internationals through injury.

“It’s disappointing to be missing out on the camps and that, and it’s bad timing,” Stevens told the42.ie.