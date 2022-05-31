Sheffield United youngster looking to cap memorable few weeks by helping Solihull Moors to historic promotion

Boyes, formerly of Manchester City’s academy, joined Solihull on loan at the start of the 2021/22 campaign and helped them to victory in their play-off clash over Chesterfield, setting up Moors’ third goal from Callum Howe to book their place in the National League promotion final on Sunday afternoon.

United revealed earlier this month that they had exercised the option in Boyes’ contract to tie him to Bramall Lane for another season – and coaching staff could soon invite him to the negotiating table to discuss a new deal after his impressive season with Neal Ardley’s side.

Boyes, primarily a left wing-back, is 20 and well-known to Blades chief Paul Heckingbottom, as a member of the club’s title-winning U23 side that was overseen by Heckingbottom before his promotion to caretaker manager last season.

Moors will face Paul Hurst’s Grimsby Town in the final for a place in the Football League – but some Moors fans say they won’t attend in protest at “crazy” ticket prices.

Tickets, with prices set by the league, are £40 for adults – or £45 for an upper-tier seat - and £20 for under 16s, with a £3 booking fee and 99p digital delivery charge per ticket on top.

Moors fan Peter Loven told BirminghamLive: "A little group of us have been going to games across the season. We all support different clubs but started going when we could to support the local non- league club.

Harry Boyes of Solihull Moors battles with Jeff King of Chesterfield (Nathan Stirk/Getty Images)

“Those final prices are scandalous … crazy for Solihull and Grimbsy fans ... clearly out of touch. "The club should be making a statement about this or making clear they have tried to work with organisers to lower prices. I 100 per cent understand the club isn't in charge of pricing for this, they could publicly lobby for this changed."

Moors were only founded in 2007 but a record crowd of just over 4,000 saw their semi-final against Chesterfield, who went ahead before being pegged back by goals from Andrew Dallas, Alex Gudger and Howe.