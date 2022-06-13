Sheffield United defender John Egan misses Republic of Ireland clash through "family reasons"

The Blades defender made a shock appearance for Stephen Kenny’s side against Scotland at the weekend, having been initially been ruled out of the 3-0 victory with an ankle victory.

But he has not travelled to Poland with his teammates for the Ukraine clash, with the Irish FA citing family reasons for his absence.

Sign up to our Sheffield United newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Darragh Lenihan, a man who could have been a Blades teammate of Egan but now looks set to link up with ex-United boss Chris Wilder at Middlesbrough this summer, is in line to make his competitive debut in Egan’s place.

“We have to dust ourselves down and get ready for Ukraine and make the necessary changes that we need to make,” Kenny said.

“Ukraine are able to rotate and they have a lot of quality in their squad. We have a tough task.”