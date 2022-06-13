Sheffield United defender John Egan misses Republic of Ireland clash through "family reasons"

Sheffield United defender John Egan has withdrawn from the Republic of Ireland’s clash with Ukraine on Tuesday evening, with what the FAI have described as “family reasons”.

By Danny Hall
Monday, 13th June 2022, 5:08 pm
Updated Monday, 13th June 2022, 5:09 pm

The Blades defender made a shock appearance for Stephen Kenny’s side against Scotland at the weekend, having been initially been ruled out of the 3-0 victory with an ankle victory.

But he has not travelled to Poland with his teammates for the Ukraine clash, with the Irish FA citing family reasons for his absence.

United 'set to miss out' on defender target to Championship rivals: reports

Sign up to our Sheffield United newsletter

Darragh Lenihan, a man who could have been a Blades teammate of Egan but now looks set to link up with ex-United boss Chris Wilder at Middlesbrough this summer, is in line to make his competitive debut in Egan’s place.

“We have to dust ourselves down and get ready for Ukraine and make the necessary changes that we need to make,” Kenny said.

“Ukraine are able to rotate and they have a lot of quality in their squad. We have a tough task.”

While you're here, please consider taking out a subscription to our new discounted sports-only package. You'll find all the details HERE. Your support is much appreciated. Chris Holt, Football Editor

Scotland's striker Ryan Christie (L) vies with Republic of Ireland's defender John Egan (R) (Photo by PAUL FAITH/AFP via Getty Images)
UkraineRepublic of IrelandChris WilderChris Holt