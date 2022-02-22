Sheffield United dealt brutal double blow, West Ham's £18m-rated target could make shock decision

It's set to be a fiercely fought contest between two sides pushing for a return to top tier football, and the Blades will be looking to extend their impressive eight-match unbeaten record and pick up some more precious points.

The last time the two sides faced each other, back in November, Blackburn stormed to a 3-1 win at Ewood Park, with Rhian Brewster's early goal for the visitors ultimately being in vain.

Meanwhile, Blades boss Neil Heckingbottom has spoken out on veteran forward David McGoldrick's future, after he suffered a season ending injury. To complicate matters, his current deal is set to expire at the end of the current campaign.

United's manager revealed: “Listen, we will do right by David. First off, we have got to make sure he is fit. On the rest, I’m not in that position yet. We haven’t got the information yet telling us what is at our disposal.

“We could have the same squad, and bring in players from the academy. Or we could have the money to change things around a bit and bring three or four (new signings) in. Until we get that clarity, we can’t really decide. But what I can say is that it shouldn’t change our focus on what we are trying to achieve and what we want to happen.

He added: “That’s the difficult situation with some of the clauses (to extend deals by a year. There’s people we would love to keep though.”

Take a look at the latest news and transfer stories from the second tier, ahead of another busy midweek packed with fixtures:

1. Ince pledges to fix Reading's defence Reading's interim boss Paul Ince has his first priority to shore up the team's leaky defence, as he looks to keep the struggling side in the Championship. They're currently in 21st place - just five points clear of the relegation zone. (BBC Sport) Photo: Ryan Pierse Photo Sales

2. Lilywhites loanee sets sights on Reds breakthrough Preston North End loan star Sepp van den Berg has admitted that he's unlikely to have a third season at Deepdale, unless the club secure promotion. He's targeting breaking into Liverpool's first team squad for the 2022/23 campaign. (LEP) Photo: Charlotte Tattersall Photo Sales

3. Phillips supports Sunderland's Posh decision Ex-Sunderland star Kevin Phillips has claimed the club made the right decision not to sign Peterborough United striker Jonson Clarke-Harris in last month. He's suggested that the rumoured asking price of £6m would have been an unwise long-term investment. (Football Insider) Photo: Harriet Lander Photo Sales

4. Warnock urged to take Posh job Radio host and Peterborough United fan Adrian Durham has urged the club to consider hiring Neil Warnock as their new manager. He's claimed it would take "a miracle" to keep the side up, and that the squad "isn't fit" for the Championship. (talkSPORT) Photo: Alex Pantling Photo Sales