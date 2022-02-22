Sheffield United: Paul Heckingbottom makes a vow to David McGoldrick
Sheffield United striker David McGoldrick, whose contract is set to expire at the end of the season, has reassured manager Paul Heckingbottom “will do right by him” if he is ruled-out for the rest of the campaign.
The striker, a veteran of the squad which reached the Premier League three years ago, could still be working his way back to fitness when he becomes a free agent this summer.
Read More
Although McGoldrick’s deal is thought to contain a clause allowing United to extend it by a further 12 months, Heckingbottom admitted he is still waiting to receive his budget projections from Bramall Lane’s hierarchy.
Acknowledging that could potentially leave McGoldrick in an unenviable situation, the United manager tol The Star: “Listen, we will do right by David. First off, we have got to make sure he is fit.
“On the rest, I’m not in that position yet. We haven’t got the information yet telling us what is at our disposal.
“We could have the same squad, and bring in players from the academy. Or we could have the money to change things around a bit and bring three or four in. Until we get that clarity, we can’t really decide. But what I can say is that it shouldn’t change our focus on what we are trying to achieve and what we want to happen.”
MORE – Boss "won't hesitate" to throw this youngster in against Blackburn Rovers if stars are ruled-out
Heckingbottom was referring to the fact that United enter tomorrow’s game against Blackburn Rovers sixth in the Championship table; three places and four points behind Tony Mowbray’s side, who are also chasing a return to the top flight.
“That’s the difficult situation with some of the clauses,” Heckingbottom continued. “There’s people we would love to keep though.”
With Jayden Bogle also set for a prolonged absence after learning he requires surgery to correct a cartilage problem, United’s squad is being stretched to the limit as they look to make an immediate return to the PL following last term’s relegation. Chris Basham, who could miss the meeting with Rovers due to a minor knock, hopes to shortly make the required number of appearances entitling him to a new contract. Captain Billy Sharp, United’s leading goalscorer this season, is another waiting to find out if his agreement will be extended.
“An operation was provisionally booked in (for McGoldrick) and then him and the staff and the specialists have been chatting, just to give him a bit more information,” Heckingbottom said, providing further details on the nature of McGoldrick’s complaint. “We feel it’s best that he has it done and he will. It’s not a total rupture of the thigh muscle. Just a significant tear.”
United have prepared for the visit of Rovers unbeaten in eight outings. They thrashed Swansea City 4-0 over the weekend, which means they have also now kept four consecutive clean sheets.
“All we are really focusing on at the moment, all the lads are really focusing on, is trying to make sure the run we are on continues for as long as possible,” Heckingbottom said. “Obviously we hope it does right the way through until the end. But it’s debatable if that is possible, because you have to be realistic. But we’ll definitely be trying.”