The striker, a veteran of the squad which reached the Premier League three years ago, could still be working his way back to fitness when he becomes a free agent this summer.

Although McGoldrick’s deal is thought to contain a clause allowing United to extend it by a further 12 months, Heckingbottom admitted he is still waiting to receive his budget projections from Bramall Lane’s hierarchy.

Sign up to our Sheffield United newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sheffield, England, 19th February 2022. Paul Heckingbottom manager of Sheffield Utd after the Sky Bet Championship match at Bramall Lane, Sheffield. Picture credit should read: Darren Staples / Sportimage

Acknowledging that could potentially leave McGoldrick in an unenviable situation, the United manager tol The Star: “Listen, we will do right by David. First off, we have got to make sure he is fit.

“On the rest, I’m not in that position yet. We haven’t got the information yet telling us what is at our disposal.

“We could have the same squad, and bring in players from the academy. Or we could have the money to change things around a bit and bring three or four in. Until we get that clarity, we can’t really decide. But what I can say is that it shouldn’t change our focus on what we are trying to achieve and what we want to happen.”

Sheffield, England, 9th February 2022. David McGoldrick of Sheffield Utd (right) and Semi Ajayi of West Bromwich Albion battle for the ball during the Sky Bet Championship match at Bramall Lane, Sheffield. Picture credit should read: Isaac Parkin / Sportimage

Heckingbottom was referring to the fact that United enter tomorrow’s game against Blackburn Rovers sixth in the Championship table; three places and four points behind Tony Mowbray’s side, who are also chasing a return to the top flight.

“That’s the difficult situation with some of the clauses,” Heckingbottom continued. “There’s people we would love to keep though.”

With Jayden Bogle also set for a prolonged absence after learning he requires surgery to correct a cartilage problem, United’s squad is being stretched to the limit as they look to make an immediate return to the PL following last term’s relegation. Chris Basham, who could miss the meeting with Rovers due to a minor knock, hopes to shortly make the required number of appearances entitling him to a new contract. Captain Billy Sharp, United’s leading goalscorer this season, is another waiting to find out if his agreement will be extended.

“An operation was provisionally booked in (for McGoldrick) and then him and the staff and the specialists have been chatting, just to give him a bit more information,” Heckingbottom said, providing further details on the nature of McGoldrick’s complaint. “We feel it’s best that he has it done and he will. It’s not a total rupture of the thigh muscle. Just a significant tear.”

United have prepared for the visit of Rovers unbeaten in eight outings. They thrashed Swansea City 4-0 over the weekend, which means they have also now kept four consecutive clean sheets.