Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Sheffield United could still receive some return for their investment on Ismaila Coulibaly in the summer, after the Malian midfielder left Bramall Lane last week. The 23-year-old has made the move to Allsvenskan side AIK on loan until July, with the aim of playing regular football after finding opportunities limited since returning to United in 2022.

Coulibaly has linked up again with former Sarpsborg teammate Thomas Berntsen, now AIK's sporting director, at Nationalarenan, with Bernsten confident that Coulibaly "in top form will be able to enrich the team in all six offensive positions." The midfielder's current deal is set to expire in the summer but The Star has been told that United hold another option in their favour to extend it further.

Sign up to our Sheffield United newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Speaking from AIK's training camp in Marbella ahead of their Allsvenskan season opener against Västerås on April 1, Berntsen told Fotbollskanalen: "I am very happy. Ismaila is a good player that competes with many others. He is useful, at a good age and motivated. It will be good. He is an all-round player who is good in the air, good with the ball and he scores goals. It will be exciting to see where he plays. Whether he plays is entirely up to him. We have a very good dialogue with Sheffield, so if Ismaila likes it, it may very well be that he stays longer."

Bernsten revealed that the loan deal does not contain a purchase option and described Coulibaly, who spent two seasons on loan with United's sister club Beerschot before moving to Bramall Lane for work permit reasons, as "not a cheap player". The AIK chief also believes that the midfielder would have played more for United if he had not suffered ill-timed injuries which have hampered his progress.

United boss's Archer verdict as Aston Villa return clause clarified "We have played around a bit with sums so we know roughly where [the cost] lies," Bernsten added, before being asked if AIK could afford the amount. "Yes, it depends on how good we are. If we do well, it can happen. But it's not a cheap player; it's not."

Bernsten believes Coulibaly, at his peak, can be "among the absolute best" players in the Allsvenskan - the level that Benie Traore excelled at to earn his move to United, before moving quickly out to Ligue 1 side Nantes during the last transfer window. "But he has been away for a long time, so we have to talk a little about it," Bernsten added. "He has had a back injury that has kept him out.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad