Paul Heckingbottom’s side have been linked with a move for Coady after it emerged that Everton, where he had spent last term on loan, would not be activating an option to sign him on a permanent basis.

The 30-year-old told a national radio station earlier this week that his future at Molineux is “in limbo” with officials there, including manager Julen Lopetegui, expected to discuss the next phase of his career shortly. But if Wolves decide to sell, primarily to help meet their Financial Fair Play obligations, any move from United is likely to depend on whether they pay-up the majority of his present deal which has two seasons left to run.

Conor Coady has been linked with Sheffield United: David Klein / Sportimage

Capped 10 times by his country and a member of the squad which finished as runners-up at Euro 2020, Coady’s salary at his present club is likely to far exceed what Heckingbottom’s employers can afford to pay. Wages are also understood to be one of the obstacles standing between United and a swoop for Tommy Doyle, who has admitted he would “love” to return to Bramall Lane following a successful spell on loan from Manchester City. His City team mate James McAtee also impressed during his stay in South Yorkshire, as United won promotion from the Championship.

After avoiding an immediate return to the second tier, Nottingham Forest, who are also said to be monitoring Coady’s situation closely, are in a better position to match - or at least some close to matching - his agreement with Wolves.

But if they do decide to press ahead with a bid, having previously attempted to sign him while Heckingbottom’s predecessor Chris Wilder has still in charge, United will hope that the player’s connections with South Yorkshire swing the race in their favour. Coady made 50 appearances for United after joining them on loan from Liverpool at the beginning of his career.

Any swoop for Rangers’ Glen Kamara could be influenced by the same factors surrounding Coady, with the midfielder another confirmed target for United during their last stay in the Premier League.

Sheffield United manager Paul Heckingbottom: Paul Thomas / Sportimage