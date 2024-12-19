Sheffield United could repeat "safety net" transfer trick as they battle Arsenal over promising Wolves starlet

Sign up to our Sheffield United newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sheffield United could look to repeat their “safety net” transfer trick that has served them well in recent seasons, as they look to battle Premier League giants Arsenal for 17-year-old Wolves starlet Lennon Patterson. According to the Evening Standard the Blades have been granted permission to speak to the left-back, who trained with the Gunners last week and played for their U21s on Monday.

Patterson played 45 minutes at left-back as Arsenal lost 2-1 to Sunderland and is seen as a more effective left wing-back than a conventional left-sided defender, with his crossing ability one standout asset in his game. If United were to offer him a deal they could point to a more effective pathway into the first team than at a club with the resources of Arsenal, having polished up a number of rough diamonds in recent years who had reached the end of the road at other clubs.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The likes of David Brooks and Aaron Ramsdale have gone on to play in the top-flight after being picked up from other academy systems while going back a little further, the homegrown trio of Phil Jagielka, Nick Montgomery and Michael Tonge made their names at Bramall Lane after being rejected elsewhere. United picked up Jamal Baptiste earlier this year after spells at West Ham and Manchester City, with boss Chris Wilder outlining the Blades’ approach to young players recently.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“This is part of us as a football club, to pick those players up,” Wilder said. “Like a Sydie Peck, who turns down a contract at Arsenal and wants to come here. I always go back to the David Brooks one, released by Man City as a young kid and even going way back, the Jagielkas and the Montgomerys and Tonges as well.

“I've always said that’s important, to dominate the area in terms of the young players. Have an eye out in other certain markets as well, and be that safety net for those players that do get released or do unfortunately have that situation where they don't find themselves with another pathway. If we think they're good enough to be with us, we pick them up, tidy them up a little bit and help them get themselves going.”