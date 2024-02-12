For manager Chris Wilder the most pleasing aspect of Sheffield United's victory at Luton Town on Saturday was not what it did for their Premier League position or their faint survival hopes, but for their relationship with the club's supporters. The 3-1 triumph at Kenilworth Road sparked scenes United have waited all season for, and that some of their new players have not tasted since they arrived at Bramall Lane.

Front and centre was midfielder Vini Souza, pushed towards the jubilant away fans to soak up their acclaim by manager Wilder who left the pitch with his name being chanted into the Luton evening. A tap of the Blades badge on his left chest was reminiscent of some of the great days he enjoyed during his first spell in charge but this is a different time, a different United, and there is plenty more hard work to be done before they can even contemplate survival this season.

But in the manager's eyes, this was an important step - taken just a week after a 5-0 home hammering by Aston Villa left Blades fans questioning, at best, their own players' heart and desire. "It was a big moment, to win a game of football together," Wilder admitted. "They haven't done it because of the break up of the team and the amount of players who left.

"It's basically a new team who are learning on the job in the Premier League, and it's ruthless. It's not like you're learning in the Championship, when you can get a result but come in and say we can get better and this and still work on that. Here, in the Premier League, as we know, you can't do that, and you can get punished.

"It will make the players feel a bit better about themselves but the biggest thing for me is the connection back with the supporters. That's what was needed. That's not me trying to gain a bit of favour with the supporters, because they know where I'm at and I know where they're at. The supporters and the players have to have that connection, like they have definitely got here [at Luton], to give themselves an opportunity to bridge that gap.