Sheffield United could be offered the chance to sign one of Manchester City’s most promising young players this summer, providing they can negotiate the purchase of his team mate Tommy Doyle.

The England under-21 international and his fellow midfielder James McAtee both impressed for Paul Heckingbottom’s side last term after agreeing season long moves to Bramall Lane; helping them win promotion from the Championship and also reach the semi-finals of the FA Cup where they were eventually beaten by their parent club.

Although both have now returned to the Etihad Stadium, Heckingbottom has made no secret of his desire to bring at least one of them back to United this summer with Doyle, given Pep Guardiola’s preference to continue working with McAtee, the most likely option.

If United can muster the funds to buy Doyle - talks between Heckingbottom and Txiki Begiristain opened towards the end of last month - then City might also be minded to invite them to consider Cole Palmer as a possible acquisition.

Aged 21, Palmer is expected to be allowed to leave the treble-winners ahead of the new Premier League campaign with Brighton and Hove Albion thought to be keen on acquiring the attacker. But City have also drawn up a list of other potential destinations for their up-and-coming talents, with sources claiming United’s name features prominently on it thanks to their work with McAtee and Doyle.

Man City's Aitor 'Txiki' Begiristain has held talks with Sheffield United: PAU BARRENA/AFP via Getty Images

If McAtee proves elusive, PL rules dictate that United would have to sign Doyle permanently in order to be included among Palmer’s potential options.

First, Heckingbottom must reveal whether he would be interested in exploring a deal at all. Members of United’s recruitment department are known to be ramping-up their operations overseas, with Benie Traore of Hacken and Brondby’s Anis Ben Slimane both being monitored.

Heckingbottom, who will welcome the news that Jack Robinson has agreed a new two year contract, believes United can discover “niches” in these markets after seeing Anel Ahmedhodzic, previously of Malmo, blossom since heading back to England having previously been on Nottingham Forest’s books.

Whether Palmer emerges as a possibility or not, United are certain to try and exploit their burgeoning relationship with City in the future after also agreeing to face their sister-club Girona during pre-season.

Cole Palmer of Manchester City is expected to be loaned out next season: Catherine Ivill/Getty Images