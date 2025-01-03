Sheffield United transfer details confirmed as forgotten man's nightmare Bramall Lane spell comes to end
Sheffield United have confirmed their first January transfer move of the window after midfielder Ismaila Coulibaly’s Bramall Lane struggle finally came to an end. The Malian youngster made just nine appearances in all competition for the Blades since joining in 2020 and had two loan spells during his time in South Yorkshire.
He has now moved on permanently, joining Austrian Bundesliga side LASK for an undisclosed fee with immediate effect, signing a contract until the end of May 2028. The Star understands that the Blades have received a nominal initial fee for the midfielder, with the possibility it could rise in time through add-ons.
“With Ismaila Coulibaly we are gaining a young player who has already gained a lot of international experience,” said LASK’s head coach Markus Schopp. “He gives us more flexibility in our playing style and I am really looking forward to working with him.”
