Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Sheffield United confirm first transfer move of January window as midfielder's nightmare Bramall Lane spell comes to end

Sign up to our Sheffield United newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sheffield United have confirmed their first January transfer move of the window after midfielder Ismaila Coulibaly’s Bramall Lane struggle finally came to an end. The Malian youngster made just nine appearances in all competition for the Blades since joining in 2020 and had two loan spells during his time in South Yorkshire.

He has now moved on permanently, joining Austrian Bundesliga side LASK for an undisclosed fee with immediate effect, signing a contract until the end of May 2028. The Star understands that the Blades have received a nominal initial fee for the midfielder, with the possibility it could rise in time through add-ons.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“With Ismaila Coulibaly we are gaining a young player who has already gained a lot of international experience,” said LASK’s head coach Markus Schopp. “He gives us more flexibility in our playing style and I am really looking forward to working with him.”