The season is still not over but that has not stopped the Blades planning for their summer transfer business.

There is still plenty of drama left in the Championship season with the regular season quickly becoming a fading memory and the play-off lottery set to get into full swing this weekend.

But clubs across English football’s second tier have already started planning for what should be an eventful summer transfer window.

Sheffield United will naturally be concentrating on their play-off semi-final tie against Nottingham Forest as they look to ensure their stay in the Championship is limited to just a solitary season.

Yet Blades boss Paul Heckingbottom remains active away from on-field matters and is believed to be considering several options as he looks to strengthen his squad during the close-season.

The former Barnsley boss has been linked with a number of intriguing potential additions in recent weeks - and one new name has been thrown up in the media over the last 24 hours.

The Star talks a look at the latest transfer talks involving the Blades and their Championship rivals:

