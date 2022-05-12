11th May 2022 - Championship rumours

Sheffield United transfer news: Blades to battle West Ham for bargain defender

The season is still not over but that has not stopped the Blades planning for their summer transfer business.

By Mark Carruthers
Thursday, 12th May 2022, 7:11 am

There is still plenty of drama left in the Championship season with the regular season quickly becoming a fading memory and the play-off lottery set to get into full swing this weekend.

But clubs across English football’s second tier have already started planning for what should be an eventful summer transfer window.

Sheffield United will naturally be concentrating on their play-off semi-final tie against Nottingham Forest as they look to ensure their stay in the Championship is limited to just a solitary season.

Yet Blades boss Paul Heckingbottom remains active away from on-field matters and is believed to be considering several options as he looks to strengthen his squad during the close-season.

The former Barnsley boss has been linked with a number of intriguing potential additions in recent weeks - and one new name has been thrown up in the media over the last 24 hours.

The Star talks a look at the latest transfer talks involving the Blades and their Championship rivals:

1. Pack considered for Bristol City return

Bristol City are considering a move for former midfielder Marlon Pack after he was released by Cardiff City (Bristol Live)

2. QPR face competition for SPL midfielder

Queen Park Rangers will have to see off competition from Portsmouth and MK Dons if they want to sign St Mirren midfielder Ethan Erhahon (Football Insider)

3. Ream ends speculation over Fulham future

Fulham defender Tim Ream will remain with the Premier League-bound Cottagers after agreeing a new one-year deal (90min)

4. Cardiff City close in on former Newcastle United keeper

Cardiff City are closing in on a deal to make St Mirren goalkeeper Jak Alnwick their first summer signing (Mirror)

