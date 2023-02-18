Blades make three changes for Millwall trip

Sheffield United manager Paul Heckingbottom has made three changes to his side for this afternoon’s trip to Millwall, making a big call over his star man Iliman Ndiaye.

The Senegal international starts on the bench at The Den, with Daniel Jebbison partnering Oli McBurnie up front. Anel Ahmedhodzic is also named amongst the substitutes, with Chris Basham recalled to the starting line-up on the right of defence.

Tommy Doyle also returns in midfield at the expense of his Manchester City teammate James McAtee.

Blades: Foderingham, Bogle, Basham, Egan, Robinson, Lowe, Norwood, Doyle, Berge, Jebbison, McBurnie.

Subs: Davies, Clark, Ahmedhodzic, Osborn, Fleck, McAtee, Ndiaye.

Former Blade Oli Burke starts for the home side as one of three changes, Jamie Shackleton and Andreas Voglsammer also coming in for Billy Mitchell, Duncan Watmore and George Honeyman.

Millwall: Long, McNamara, Wallace, Cooper, Burke, Bradshaw, Flemming, Cresswell, Shackleton, Voglsammer, Saville.