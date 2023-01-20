Sheffield United have made two changes to their side for this evening’s Championship clash with Hull City at Bramall Lane.
From the side that beat Stoke City last time out, Tommy Doyle is in for his Manchester City pal James McAtee while Daniel Jebbison starts up front in place of Billy Sharp.
There is a big pre-match boost for the Blades with Iliman Ndiaye passed fit to start after limping off against Stoke, while Oli McBurnie is back on the bench after his recent injury absence.
Blades: Foderingham, Bogle, Ahmedhodzic, Egan, Robinson, Lowe, Norwood, Berge, Doyle, Ndiaye, Jebbison.
Subs: Davies, Basham, McAtee, Coulibaly, Osborn, Sharp, McBurnie.
Hull have also made two changes, with former Blades Regan Slater starting and Tyler Smith on the bench. Aaron Connolly and Lewie Coyle come in, for Smith and Ryan Longman.
Hull City: Ingram; Coyle, A Jones, McLoughlin, Greaves; Seri, Docherty; Christie, Slater, Connolly; Estupiñán.
Subs: Lo-Tutala, Elder, Tufan, Woods, Longman, T Smith, Tetteh.