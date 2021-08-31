Sheffield United confirm signing of Sweden's goalkeeper Robin Olsen on loan from Roma

The 31-year-old, who played in all Sweden’s games at the last World Cup and also appeared at Euro 2020, had a previous loan spell in England at Everton and faces an uncertain future at Roma following the arrival of Jose Mourinho.

United made contact with Roma about Olsen after selling Ramsdale to Arsenal in an initial £24m deal earlier this window, with boss Slavisa Jokanović urging the Bramall Lane board to reinvest in a top-quality stopper to replace the young England goalkeeper.

It is understood that Roma would have preferred to sell the Swedish international after he fell down the pecking order at the Stadio Olympico, and The Star understands the delay in his arrival at Bramall Lane was down to the player deciding whether to make the move to South Yorkshire.

Sweden's goalkeeper Robin Olsen has joined Sheffield United on loan: KIRILL KUDRYAVTSEV/POOL/AFP via Getty Images

The paperwork for the deal was completed late on Tuesday, and the switch announced five minutes past the 11pm deadline for new signings to be registered.

Olsen made 11 appearances for Everton last season – including one in a 3-0 win over Sheffield Wednesday - after competing with England’s Jordan Pickford for the No.1 shirt, and played four times for Sweden at this summer’s European Championships.