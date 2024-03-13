Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Sheffield United expect to welcome guests back to their Bramall Lane hotel this summer after its development was officially approved. Work has been ongoing at the former Copthorne hotel for some time now with a view to re-opening it as a vital revenue stream for the club.

A deal with DoubleTree by Hilton was agreed in June 2021 but United's delicate financial situation at the time following relegation from the Premier League, and the remarkable cost of replacing cladding on the hotel following a change in legislation after the Grenfell Tower disaster, saw the project put on hold. The hotel became a target for vandalism and was run down, seen by many supporters as something of a white elephant and a permanent symbol of the bitter High Court battle for the club between current owner Prince Abdullah and Kevin McCabe.

But in a major update United have today confirmed that the Prince and his board of directors have officially approved its redevelopment, in partnership with Leaf Hospitality. The project will create 100 new jobs while fans will be able to gather before and after home games in the lounge bar, with players also expected to take advantage of the opportunity to stay overnight before matches in the hotel.

A United statement claimed that "the vision for the property is to establish it as the leading upscale hotel in the city" and United's chief executive Stephen Bettis said: "We are thrilled to welcome the DoubleTree by Hilton to our prestigious and historic Bramall Lane stadium. This new addition will further enhance the matchday experience for our supporters and contribute to the ongoing development of the S2 area. The return of the hotel is welcomed by everyone at the football club."

Richard Farrar, managing director of Leaf Hospitality, added: "We are delighted to embark on this exciting project at Bramall Lane on behalf the club. The DoubleTree by Hilton Sheffield City conversion will elevate the hospitality experience for visitors and fans alike. This is a really special project and we're delighted to kick off."