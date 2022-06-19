Sheffield United confirm Portuguese pre-season friendly

The Blades will take on Lisbon-based Casa Pia, who last season were promoted to the Portuguese top flight for the first time in their history.

Paul Heckingbottom’s side will finish off their camp with the match on Friday July 8 (6pm local time) at Estádio Pina Manique. The club says 1,100 tickets are available from the stadium two days prior to the match and on the day.

Sheffield United manager Paul Heckingbottom: Darren Staples / Sportimage

As yet there are no home friendlies pencilled in for this pre-season with United set to take on Lincoln City behind closed doors on July 12 and then Scunthorpe away on July 16.

A match, likely to be behind closed doors, will take place on July 19, with the opposition to be confirmed.