Sheffield United confirm Chelsea clash rescheduled again after senseless clash with big city-centre event
and live on Freeview channel 276
Sheffield United's Premier League clash at home to Chelsea later this year has been rescheduled again after a senseless clash with a big Sheffield city-centre event. The game was originally slated for Saturday, April 6 at Bramall Lane but had to be moved after United's trip to Liverpool earlier in the week was moved forward a day for TV coverage.
That change, for live TNT broadcast, meant the Chelsea game originally being scheduled for 1.30pm on Sunday, April 7 - the same date as the Sheffield Half Marathon. Thousands of runners will begin the race that morning with a number of streets around Sheffield city centre closed as a result, which would have resulted in traffic chaos for the tens of thousands of fans heading to Bramall Lane at a similar time.
But after consultation between United and Chelsea and relevant bodies including South Yorkshire Police, who we understand did not object to the original kick-off time despite the clash with the half-marathon, and Sheffield Council, the kick-off time has been moved to 5.30pm on the same day. A United statement confirmed: "There is a new kick-off time for our April fixture with Chelsea at Bramall Lane.
"The fixture was scheduled for Sunday 7th April at 1.30pm. However, following deliberation with Chelsea FC, the Premier League, Sheffield Council and South Yorkshire Police, the game will remain on Sunday 7th April now kick-off at 5.30pm with the aim of making it easier on the day for all fans to get to the game and then leave in a safe and timely manner afterwards. Apologies for any inconvenience caused."