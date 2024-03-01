Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Sheffield United's Premier League clash at home to Chelsea later this year has been rescheduled again after a senseless clash with a big Sheffield city-centre event. The game was originally slated for Saturday, April 6 at Bramall Lane but had to be moved after United's trip to Liverpool earlier in the week was moved forward a day for TV coverage.

That change, for live TNT broadcast, meant the Chelsea game originally being scheduled for 1.30pm on Sunday, April 7 - the same date as the Sheffield Half Marathon. Thousands of runners will begin the race that morning with a number of streets around Sheffield city centre closed as a result, which would have resulted in traffic chaos for the tens of thousands of fans heading to Bramall Lane at a similar time.

But after consultation between United and Chelsea and relevant bodies including South Yorkshire Police, who we understand did not object to the original kick-off time despite the clash with the half-marathon, and Sheffield Council, the kick-off time has been moved to 5.30pm on the same day. A United statement confirmed: "There is a new kick-off time for our April fixture with Chelsea at Bramall Lane.