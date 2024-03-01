Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Chris Wilder insists that Rhian Brewster "deserves a bit of luck going forward" as the Sheffield United striker looks to kickstart his injury-disrupted Bramall Lane career. The former Liverpool man made only his third start of the season last weekend at Wolves and could keep his place to face Arsenal on Monday night.

Brewster was handed a chance to impress at Wolves after injuries kept out Cameron Archer and Ben Brereton Diaz and restricted Oli McBurnie to the bench and his industrious display caught the eye, twice forcing Jose Sa into smart saves and missing another chance under pressure from Wolves defender Toti. There remains genuine confidence from United's coaching staff that the 23-year-old can still come good at Bramall Lane, after he entered the final 18 months of the deal he signed back in 2020.

Asked if United, and Brewster, are confident that the player's injury issues are now behind him, Wilder replied: "Yeah, we are. You can never say never but we're all delighted that he got through that shift that he put in on Sunday, for 75 minutes. We wanted to keep him on the pitch because he was a threat going deep into the game.

"He's had no reaction, the players had a couple of days off and then back into work. He trained yesterday and he trained today and not feeling anything. So he comes through, you can never say never because obviously there is a little bit of history there but he deserves a break and he deserves a bit of luck going forward.