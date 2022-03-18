The former Liverpool and Derby County defender had been training at Birmingham City, after leaving Pride Park last summer.

City boss Lee Bowyer suggested earlier this week that Wisdom was no longer with his side, and that he was heading for United as Paul Heckingbottom and his coaching staff look to plot a course through a terrible injury crisis to qualify for the Championship play-offs.

The former England youth international came through the ranks at Liverpool and has also enjoyed loan spells at West Bromwich Albion, Norwich City and Red Bull Salzburg.

Capable of playing at right back and centre half, Wisdom’s adaptability could offer United some much-needed cover and competition after the right side of their defence was decimated.

George Baldock, Jayden Bogle, Chris Basham, Charlie Goode and Ben Davies have all missed games in recent weeks.

And Jack Lester, United’s head of player development, confirmed: “He's training, and we’ll see how he gets on.

Andre Wisdom is training with Sheffield United: Alex Pantling/Getty Images

“He’s been here a couple of days, and it’ll be a week or so before a decision is made.

“He’s had a couple of games at Birmingham and was training there, but he’s not had any competitive football.

“It’s not just for a favour; he’s a good player and with the injuries we’ve had across the back, we’re looking to add some experience.

“And that’s why we’re having a look at him.”