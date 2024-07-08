Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Sheffield United hoping to tie up deal for second free agent of summer ahead of pre-season friendlies

Sheffield United are hoping to tie up a deal for free agent left-back Sam McCallum ahead of their first pre-season friendly this weekend, The Star can reveal. The defender is a free agent after leaving United’s Championship rivals Norwich City earlier this summer.

The Blades are short on left wing-back options after the departures of Max Lowe and Yasser Larouci while Ben Osborn, another useful option in that position, has also moved on and joined Derby County after his Blades contract expired. United are also keen on signing Harrison Burrows from Peterborough United and we understand that the McCallum move does not impact their Burrows pursuit.

McCallum, still only 23, played 34 times for Norwich last season and appeared in both legs of their play-off semi-final against Leeds, coming off the bench with Norwich 3-0 down on their way to an eventual 4-0 thumping. He came through the ranks at Coventry before a £3.5m move to then-Premier League Norwich in 2020.

Norwich legend Darren Huckerby said earlier this summer that whoever signs McCallum this summer on a free transfer will have picked up “a real bargain” and United look to have won that race with an announcement possible this week barring any late hitches. Speaking back in March, former Canaries boss David Wagner offered Unitedites an insight into what they can expect from McCallum.

“He is for sure one of the most improved players in the last four or five months, developing from a defence-minded full-back to an attack-minded full-back,” Wagner said. “He really attacks the red zone and is front-footed. He defends much more offensively, he is great in the air and has a long throw.

