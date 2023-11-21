Sheffield United forgotten man CJ Hamilton could be the subject of a three-way transfer tussle when the January transfer window opens for business. The winger, released by the Blades as a youngster, worked his way back up the leagues and is now a key man for Blackpool.

Hamilton, a senior Ireland international, began his professional journey at Bramall Lane but was released without making an appearance after loan spells at Halifax Town and Gateshead. He resurrected his career at Mansfield Town before moving to Blackpool in 2020, helping the Seasiders win promotion to the Championship in his first season at Bloomfield Road.

A first Ireland cap followed in 2022 and Hamilton is now, according to our sister paper the Blackpool Gazette, attracting transfer interest from elsewhere as he approaches the expiry of his contract in the summer. Championship sides QPR and Huddersfield have been linked with the 28-year-old, as well as their League One rivals Derby County.

After signing a one-year contract extension in the summer, the former Blade has been an ever-present this season for Neil Critchley's side - starting all 18 league matches and contributing six assists and one goal so far, predominantly from right wing-back. Speaking last year about his football journey, Hamilton said: "I feel like I was a late starter.

"I always started things late – I didn’t sign pro until I was 19. Some boys were in academies, but I never had that. I feel I’m getting better as I get older. I still feel fit, fresh and am raring to go. I just love the journey. You always try to achieve as much as possible and when you do go over to England, it’s hard to try and do that because there are so many boys in the same position as you.