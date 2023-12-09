Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Chris Wilder has explained his clever psychological ploy ahead of his return to the Sheffield United dugout in midweek, after highlighting the importance of his senior players to his regime at Bramall Lane. The Blades boss was re-appointed at his boyhood club on Tuesday following the sacking of Paul Heckingbottom, sparking a much-improved performance in their 2-0 defeat to Liverpool the following evening.

Before the game Wilder called up a number of his injured and suspended players - including the likes of John Egan, Oli McBurnie and George Baldock - to the dressing room, to give those who were about to go out and take on Jurgen Klopp's side a reminder of how fortunate they were to be able to do so.

The ploy inspired an impressive display, with United unfortunate not to go ahead through either James McAtee or Cameron Archer before Virgil van Dijk broke the deadlock for the visitors. Dominik Szoboszlai added a second deep into injury time at the end of the game, the goal allowed to stand despite an apparent foul by Darwin Nunez on Jayden Bogle, while United boss Wilder felt his side should have had a penalty when Ibrahima Konaté shoved over McAtee in the box.

Explaining his decision, Wilder joked: "I just wanted to make sure I kept Oli Mac, John Egan and George Baldock out of the bar and out of the burger van! I thought it might be better that they came down and got amongst the players. They feel it as well, I know how much it means to them.

"They love this football club. I've got history with it and they'll have history with it. Hopefully they'll feel it was a fabulous part of their career and how much they're attached to it and how much they thank the club for what it is. This football club has languished, even before our time. The success of the football club is not wining FA Cups every year or winning league titles or getting into Europe every other season.

"It goes up, it goes down, and if you look at it since 2016, this is a decent spell in the club's overall history in almost 135 years. Those boys have been part of this period and it's important they pass on the messages as well, what is and what isn't acceptable. What gets the crowd going and what it means to play for this football club. Regardless of who we're playing. And that's the reason that we did what we did."

A boyhood Blade who also served as a ballboy and player before returning as manager in 2016, to great success, Wilder's affection for United is well-known. But the likes of Egan, Baldock and McBurnie, despite not being born or raised in the city, also have their own affiliations after their respective journeys since signing for the Blades.

"It's happened right the way through," Wilder added. "From when Harry [Bassett] was here. Tony Agana still lives in the area and is a pal of mine who still comes to the game. Deano's a club legend. John Gannon and Simon Tracey still live in the area and love the club. Kevin Gage is another one. Apologies if I've missed anyone out.

