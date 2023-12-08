George Baldock boost, suspension blow for Sheffield United ahead of Brentford test

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Chris Wilder will give George Baldock every opportunity to prove his fitness for Sheffield United's clash with Brentford at Bramall Lane tomorrow, after the defender missed his first game back in charge against Liverpool in midweek. Baldock limped off with a hamstring issue last weekend against Burnley.

In his place against Liverpool Jayden Bogle was impressive, against the dangerous Luis Diaz, but Baldock's return would still represent a significant boost for a United side who go into the meeting with Thomas Frank's side without midfielder Ollie Norwood, who is suspended after picking up his fifth booking of the season on Wednesday night.

Sign up to our Sheffield United newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Oli McBurnie is also out as he completes his two-match suspension following his red card at Burnley and Wilder said: "There are a couple of bumps and bruises from Wednesday night that we'll make late calls on. It's a squad game, I'm not going to moan about players being out. We'll concentrate on the players who got the new reign in this fabulous football club's history off to a decent start, performance wise.

"To get to this platform, as a player, a coach or a manager, and have the relative success we've had, we have had to have a winning mentality. I don't like losing, we didn't accept defeat pretty easily. On another night, if a couple of things I believe should have gone our way did, we could have got a result, while understanding that they're a fabulous team."

Baldock returned to training on the eve of the clash with Brentford while Will Osula and Andre Brooks are set to keep their place in Wilder's starting XI after impressive performances against Jurgen Klopp's Premier League giants. "We'll make a late decision on George," Wilder added.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad