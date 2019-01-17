Sheffield United: Chris Wilder plays down speculation linking him to vacant Huddersfield Town job, insisting: "I want to take Blades into Premier League"

Chris Wilder, the Sheffield United manager, has played down media speculation linking him with the vacant job at Huddersfield Town, insisting: 'I want to take Sheffield United to the Premier League'.

Wilder has enjoyed almost unprecedented success in his managerial career so far and especially at his boyhood club, who he led to the League One title in 2017.

United sit second in the Championship ahead of their visit to Swansea City this weekend and after the Terriers parted company with David Wagner earlier this week, the United manager was linked with the job at the John Smith's Stadium.

But Wilder, speaking to ITV Calendar at his pre-match press briefing this morning, insisted: "If managers are getting results it's inevitable they'll get linked with jobs. I want to take Sheffield United to the Premier League."

Wilder, meanwhile, hopes for contract progress in the coming weeks after confirming talks with Enda Stevens and "a couple" of his teammates are currently ongoing.

"There are a couple," said Wilder when asked about talks over new deals.

Chris Wilder is a boyhood Blade

"Talks are still ongoing with Enda and a couple of others, too, that I'll keep under wraps. Hopefully in a week or two we can announce those.

"I've always said that we're looking to tie the players down and not let their contracts run down, and it's an ongoing process.

"There's been a lot of talk recently about Arsenal and Aaron Ramsey and his contract running down... every club has their own way of going about it, but we're trying to build and part of that is keeping our best players, and rewarding them. Being nice and stable in terms of our process, going forward."