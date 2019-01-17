Sheffield United: Chris Wilder hopeful of further contract progress in coming weeks after confirming talks are ongoing with Enda Stevens and teammates

Chris Wilder, the Sheffield United manager, hopes for contract progress in the coming weeks after confirming talks with Enda Stevens and "a couple" of his teammates are currently ongoing.

Wilder made the admission ahead of Saturday's trip to Swansea City, with Republic of Ireland international defender Stevens amongst those set to be rewarded for his impressive displays this season to date.

"There are a couple," said Wilder when asked about talks over new deals.

"Talks are still ongoing with Enda and a couple of others, too, that I'll keep under wraps. Hopefully in a week or two we can announce those.

"I've always said that we're looking to tie the players down and not let their contracts run down, and it's an ongoing process.

"There's been a lot of talk recently about Arsenal and Aaron Ramsey and his contract running down... every club has their own way of going about it, but we're trying to build and part of that is keeping our best players, and rewarding them. Being nice and stable in terms of our process, going forward."