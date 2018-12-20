Sheffield United: Chris Wilder hopes for Leon Clarke boost ahead of Blades’ visit to Ipswich Town

Chris Wilder is hoping Sheffield United will receive a significant boost on the eve of their trip to Ipswich this weekend if Leon Clarke is declared fit for selection.

Clarke has been absent from the United side since the victory at Brentford recently, when he came off the bench and scored.

But the striker, United’s leading scorer last season, is edging closer to full fitness and Wilder said: “We’re hopeful he’ll travel down to Ipswich on Friday, he’s back on the grass and will train this afternoon.

“It’s been a frustrating one for Leon and for us, but I’m delighted with the work that the medical department do and everyone who’s connected to the conditioning part of it.

“We’ve been fortunate with injuries this season but there’s a bit of method in it as well, which starts with the recruitment we do.”