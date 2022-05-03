Basham and his United teammates go into this weekend’s home clash with Fulham knowing that three points would clinch fifth spot in the table, and a play-off chance of returning to the Premier League after last season’s relegation.

Anything less than victory would leave United’s fate in other team’s hands, with Luton Town, Middlesbrough and Millwall also in the play-off picture going into the final day.

Data experts predict outcome of Blades' final-day promotion shootout

But Basham described the expectation as “exciting pressure”, adding: “That’s what you want as a footballer. If you’re not fighting for something, you’re just living the lifestyle off it really. SO it’s great to still be fighting for something.

“Fighting for the Premier League and for this club. We had a stuttering start to this season, and being relegated was the hardest season I’ve ever had.

“Being back in front of the fans is great. Hopefully we can produce and it’s about who wants to do it. Who wants to be the main man?”

Chris Basham of Sheffield United with Morgan Gibbs-White, left: David Klein / Sportimage

Basham namechecked Morgan Gibbs-White, the Wolves loanee, in answer to his own question and with talisman, top scorer and skipper Billy Sharp sidelined with a calf injury, the England U21 international will be under even more pressure to perform as the Blades look to exorcise the demons of last season’s painful relegation and return to the top flight of English football.