After Fulham wrapped up the title on Monday evening – and in some style too, hammering Luton Town 7-0 – all eyes now turn to the race for the play-offs and, depending on the outcome of Nottingham Forest’s huge clash with Bournemouth tonight, the potential battle for second place on the final day.

As things stand, Sheffield United – who face champions Fulham on Saturday – are fifth in the Championship table, above Luton only on goal difference. Middlesbrough and Millwall are hoping to sneak into the top six on the final day.

After the 45th round of Championship games were completed, data experts at FiveThirtyEight crunched the numbers to predict how the promotion race will finish.

Here's how, in reverse order, they believe the Championship table will look come Saturday afternoon … will it play out that way?

24th Barnsley (R) Final points: 31. Already relegated

23rd Peterborough United (R) Final points: 35. Already relegated

22nd Derby County (R) Final points: 35. Already relegated

21st Reading Final points: 42.