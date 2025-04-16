Sheffield United’s hopes of automatic promotion are hanging by a thread as they prepare to face Cardiff City at Bramall Lane on Good Friday. Chris Wilder’s side have lost three straight games to go from top of the Championship to five points adrift of the top-two with just four games remaining.
For the latest Blades news straight to your inbox, sign up for The Star’s free Sheffield United newsletter
United were boosted by the return of Harry Clarke last weekend while Vini Souza continued to build fitness, but one Blade expected back was absent from the matchday squad. Cardiff’s 1-0 defeat against fellow strugglers Stoke has left them in the relegation zone and they make the journey north without a number of key players.
With all that in mind and ahead of a game that appears to be a must-win for United, The Star has rounded up the latest injury and team news from both sides.