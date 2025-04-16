Sheffield United vs Cardiff City injury and team news with 5 out and 3 doubts

Sheffield United welcome relegation strugglers Cardiff City to Bramall Lane on Friday.

Sheffield United’s hopes of automatic promotion are hanging by a thread as they prepare to face Cardiff City at Bramall Lane on Good Friday. Chris Wilder’s side have lost three straight games to go from top of the Championship to five points adrift of the top-two with just four games remaining.

United were boosted by the return of Harry Clarke last weekend while Vini Souza continued to build fitness, but one Blade expected back was absent from the matchday squad. Cardiff’s 1-0 defeat against fellow strugglers Stoke has left them in the relegation zone and they make the journey north without a number of key players.

With all that in mind and ahead of a game that appears to be a must-win for United, The Star has rounded up the latest injury and team news from both sides.

A hamstring tear suffered back in February has ruled the Cardiff goalkeeper out for the rest of the season. Alnwick was first choice up until that point, Ethan Horvath covering since.

1. Jak Alnwick - out

Cardiff's experienced midfielder underwent surgery on a serious hamstring injury last month and will also miss the remainder of the campaign.

2. Aaron Ramsey - out

A persistent calf issue reared its head again last month, with Ralls only just returning from a lengthy absence. The Bluebirds captain has been ruled out for the season.

3. Joe Ralls - out

Missed last weekend's meeting with Stoke due to a back injury but head coach Riza hinted last week his winger would soon be back in training. Could be back available for Friday.

4. Anwar El Ghazi - doubt

