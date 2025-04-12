Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Five changes for Sheffield United at Plymouth Argyle as loan man returns from injury for promotion run-in

Chris Wilder has made five changes to his Sheffield United side for this afternoon’s crunch clash against struggling Plymouth Argyle, fulfilling his promise to shuffle his pack after naming the same side for the first two games of this vital three-game week. The Blades are looking to get their promotion push back on track after back-to-back defeats to Oxford United and Millwall.

From the side that lost 1-0 at home to the Lions in midweek, out go Rhian Brewster, Tyrese Campbell, Femi Seriki, Hamza Choudhury and Ben Brereton Diaz. Tom Cannon comes in to lead the line, supported by Jesurun Rak-Sakyi and Callum O’Hare, while Vini Souza returns in midfield.

There’s also an injury boost for the Blades at right-back with Ipswich loanee Harry Clarke back available again after a foot injury and straight back into the side, at the expense of Femi Seriki who’s on the bench.

Blades: Cooper, Clarke, Ahmedhodzic, Robinson, Burrows, Souza, Peck, Rak-Sakyi, O’Hare, Hamer, Cannon. Subs: A. Davies, McCallum, Holding, Brewster, Moore, Brereton Diaz, Campbell, Choudhury, Seriki.