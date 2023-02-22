Billy Sharp faces a race against time to be fit for Saturday’s game against Watford, as Sheffield United hope to bolster their attacking options following a spate of injuries.

The 37-year-old has missed United’s meetings with Middlesbrough and Millwall after sustaining an ankle problem during the recent win over Swansea City - limping-off the pitch before being seen leaving Bramall Lane wearing a protective boot.

Having already seen Will Osula ruled-out by a broken jaw and revealing that Iliman Ndiaye failed to train properly ahead of the visit to The Den, before being introduced during the closing stages, Heckingbottom is keen to ensure he has as many options at his disposal as United attempt to reinvigorate their push for automatic promotion following back to back defeats.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“He won’t be long, we’re not looking at a considerable period of time.” Heckingbottom said, referring to Sharp. “He’s not going to be out for ages. That’s not what we’re looking at.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Despite being in the twilight of his career, Sharp remains a key member of United’s second placed squad and is regarded as still being the most clinical finisher on the club’s books. Leading goalscorer Oli McBurnie, who spearheaded United’s frontline in London alongside teenager Daniel Jebbison, has suffered a series of issues since August and welcoming back Sharp would allow coaching staff to handle both the Scot and Ndiaye with greater care; particularly after seeing their second-placed squad’s lead over Middlesbrough in third cut to four points.

“We’ll be working hard with Billy,” said Heckingbottom. “He’ll be working hard.”

Sheffield United captain Billy Sharp has missed the club's last two games: Andrew Yates / Sportimage