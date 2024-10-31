Alan Biggs’ latest Sheffield United musings with January transfer window just around the corner

Sheffield United and the existing powers that be have to be genuinely serious about the January transfer window. Or will it be another round of strategic-looking brink-of-takeover inertia?

You can’t blame people for forming the impression, based on this being the third similar scenario, that it’s all very convenient for a sitting-on of hands. The opportunity is surely too great, not least for those in the boardroom, for it to be obscured by smokescreens.

This window can’t be played out like the summer one when brinkmanship and intrigue saw United recruit dangerously late and only get away with it through resourceful team management. Besides, unless the “see it to believe it“ takeover actually happens ahead of the window, it’s not the best time to be swapping ownership anyway.

It’s a chaotic enough month as it is. Cash-cramped as United are, you can be better off with the status quo and following the existing plan, giving any new owners a longer run at it. Players either sought, or wanted for keeping on new deals, can be swayed by instability.

Detachment from it has been the key to continuity and progress in spite of everything. A promising much younger team, with players of accumulating value, is proving more than competitive in the Championship with just enough experience to hold it together. But not the finished article either individually or collectively. Not by a long chalk. Because that has to be measured against whether you are ready for the Premier League if promoted.

United are far from that both on and off the field. Most supporters accept the reality of the situation but many are confused as to what they actually wish for. They want to be promoted but don’t want to play in the Premier League; to go up but stay down!

It’s not a unique view, either. There are fans of many similar-sized clubs who feel exactly the same way judging from social media. If money is the only prize worth pursuing, the higher echelons of the game are in a sad state. This is what the Premier League’s financial spiral has created.

Yet it’s a chance clubs are in no position not to take. Ideally United need a couple of proven ringers to throw into the mix. Upfield especially where, with Gus Hamer out of sorts for varying reasons recently, Jesurun Rak-Sakyi looks the only player capable of swinging a tight game.

A decent platform of fourth place currently, second without the two point deduction, has given the Blades a chance not to be missed. Ambition burns fiercely in the dressing room at least. Everyone can accept that the status quo doesn’t have a lot of money to throw at it but, please, let’s have no more unattributed teasing about a buy-out set to be completed. Unless it really is happening 100%.

As things stand, the responsibility for January sits squarely on this hierarchy, which has much to gain (again) from a run to the Premier League. The prospect of which is suspected quite strongly in some quarters as a reason, if not necessarily the only one, why an apparently agreed takeover, approved by the EFL, has not actually been delivered. If that is the case, all the more reason for clearing out the smoke and mirrors and taking transparent control of the situation.