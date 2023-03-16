Sheffield United can continue fighting for honours on two different fronts providing they address one glaring weakness in their game.

That is the verdict of manager Paul Heckingbottom, whose side face Blackburn Rovers in the quarter-finals of the FA Cup this weekend having strengthened its grip on the Championship’s second automatic promotion berth by beating Sunderland 48 hours ago.

Despite highlighting the key area where United must improve, Heckingbottom insisted their achievements so far this season in both league and knockout football suggests their failure to exploit enough of the opportunities they create should be a source of encouragement rather than concern.

“In terms of big chances created, we are the highest in the league by miles,” he said. “In terms of big chances missed, we are the highest again too. I’d love to be at the top of the first list and at the bottom of the second one. So that’s something we can aim for between now and the end. Because if we can, then it will only do us good.”

Before triumphing at the Stadium of Light, where they were forced to come from behind when Sunderland scored against the run of play, United had suffered a dip in form which raised fears they could be overhauled by either third-placed Middlesbrough, Luton Town in fourth or their upcoming opponents who are fifth. Heckingbottom, however, remained fiercely protective of his squad during a difficult run of form - reminding those intent on criticising them of the challenges they have been forced to overcome this term. They include a debilitating spate of injuries, which coaching staff suspect was made worse by conditions at the training ground, a transfer embargo and the distraction of a proposed takeover which could see Nigerian businessman Dozy Mmobuosi replace Prince Abdullah bin Musa’ad bin Abdulaziz Al Saud as owner.

Sheffield United celebrate Tommy Doyle's goal at Sunderland: Simon Bellis / Sportimage

“Goals, we know to our advantage and cost, change games,” Heckingbottom said. “When there’s only one goal in it there’s always going to be tension because people want wins. I think there’s only been three switchovers, in terms of who took the lead, during our games this season and so that tells you how important the first goal is.”

